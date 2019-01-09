Hatters defender moves out on loan

Luton defender Frankie Musonda has joined National League South side Hemel Hempstead on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has made 14 appearances for the Hatters during his time at Kenilworth Road, with just two coming this season in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He has already had a stint with Oxford City, playing seven times, including in the first round of the Emirates FA Cup, when his side were knocked out by Tranmere Rovers after a replay.

Musonda will go straight in to the squad for Saturday's FA Trophy game against Wingate and Finchley, which also includes Luton U18s forward Connor Tomlinson and ex-Hatters Kavan Cotter and Jack Snelus.