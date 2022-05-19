Hatters defender Naismith left 'gutted' that Luton couldn't reach Championship play-off final at Wembley

Kal Naismith gets up to head away against Huddersfield

Town defender Kal Naismith couldn’t hide his disappointment at not being able to help take the club to Wembley in the Championship play-off final this season.

The 30-year-old, who won Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season at the Luton Town Supporters' Trust end of season awards do recently, was a major part of the side who finished sixth in the table this term.

He played 40 times during the regular campaign, scoring twice, including a stunning stoppage time winner against Bournemouth back in January.

Naismith then started both of the play-off matches against Huddersfield, sending in a superb free kick for Sonny Bradley to make it 1-1 at Kenilworth Road in the first leg.

The popular Scot might have had two assists on Monday night as well, his low cross fired straight at keeper Lee Nicholls by Harry Cornick in the first half, and then having another set-piece nodded narrowly wide by Cameron Jerome.

Luton eventually conceded a late goal to Jordan Rhodes as they went out 2-1 on aggregate, as writing on Instagram, Naismith said: “What a special season I’ll never forget.

“Gutted we couldn’t get to Wembley.

“Good luck to the 2 teams in the final.