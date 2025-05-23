Hatters defender named in England U21s training squad for Euro Championships

Centre half Mengi will head to St George’s Park

Despite being 23, the centre half was under 21 at the start of the calendar year in which the two-year Euro campaign began, so is still available to feature in the tournament, and has been called up by head coach Lee Carsley for their upcoming camp. Mengi, who has already won three caps at this age level after making his debut in a 7-0 victory over Luxembourg just over a year ago, will be hoping to help the Young Lions when they head to Slovakia next month to defend a title which they won in 2023.