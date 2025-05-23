Hatters defender named in England U21s training squad for Euro Championships
Luton defender Teden Mengi has been called up by England U21s for their pre-Euro Championships training squad at St George’s Park.
Despite being 23, the centre half was under 21 at the start of the calendar year in which the two-year Euro campaign began, so is still available to feature in the tournament, and has been called up by head coach Lee Carsley for their upcoming camp. Mengi, who has already won three caps at this age level after making his debut in a 7-0 victory over Luxembourg just over a year ago, will be hoping to help the Young Lions when they head to Slovakia next month to defend a title which they won in 2023.
England will play their first group game against Czechia on Thursday, June 12 (8pm BST) at the Mol Arena before they then face Slovenia three days later on Sunday, June 15 (5pm BST). The youngster’s final group match will pit Carsley’s side with Germany on Wednesday, June 18 (8pm BST) at the Stadion Pod Zoborom, before the competition heads into the knockout phase with the top two teams from both groups progressing to the quarter-finals.
Full squad – Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion), Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea),Tommy Simkin (Stoke City). Defenders: Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland), Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Teden Mengi (Luton Town), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool).
Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace). Forwards: Liam Delap (Ipswich Town), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City), Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.