Hatters defender not bothered by outside noise as he concentrates on Luton's survival bid

​Defender Mads Andersen isn't bothering to listen to any of the outside noise from those who have already dismissed Luton’s survival chances in the Premier League this season, as he prefers to focus on his attempts to keep the club up.

Town were written off well before the campaign began back in August, named as odds-on favourites to go down by almost everyone outside of Kenilworth Road, with those wagging tongues intensifying following a winless start which has seen the Hatters beaten in all four matches.

Although it has led the likes of BBC pundit Garth Crooks to foolishly declare that Luton will be relegated by Christmas, in his online column that was not only disrespectful, but downright farcical, it was water off a duck’s back to Andersen.

Town defender Mads Anderson on the ball against Fulham - pic: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

The summer signing from Barnsley hasn’t been paying attention to such musings so far, and certainly wasn’t about to begin now, as he said: “No, that’s just me personally.

"I don’t get anything from swiping on Twitter, so I’m just focusing on my job, all I can do to help the other guys and that’s it.

"We don’t (discuss it) and I’m sure the guys who see or read anything will use it as fuel, and they should be.

"Personally I’m not reading anything, not listening to anything, because I just don’t bother with what other people’s opinions are.

"I’m going to work hard, I’m going to be positive for my team-mates.”

Andersen kept his place in the Town XI for their trip to Fulham on Saturday, as he impressed in the left-sided centre half role.

Luton’s back three ensured chances on their goal were at a minimum until being breached by former Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius just after the hour mark, the sub scoring what turned out to be the winner with his first touch.

Following a summer move from League One Barnsley, the Dane is starting to adapt to life in the top flight, as are the Hatters as well, with shots on their goal down from 46 in the first two games, to 22 in their last two,

Discussing his efforts since stepping up from the third tier, boss Rob Edwards said: “That’s why we brought him to the club, we believe in him.

"He’s brought real competition for that central role, along with Locks (Tom Lockyer).

"Sonny (Bradley) moved on and I think it was important to bring someone in like Mads.

“We see a long-term plan for him, but he’s played a lot of football already.

“We brought him to the football club because we believe he can play any of the three positions along that back-line if we’re playing three centre backs.

“I’ve been delighted with him so far."

With Luton facing Wolves in their fifth league game of the season this weekend, it represents a real chance for them to finally register their first points on the board and hopefully move off the bottom of the table in the process.

They then take on two sides who are also at the foot of the table in Everton and Burnley, but Andersen wasn’t about to begin prioritising any of the upcoming fixtures, adding: “Every game this season is going to be massive for us, no matter who we play.