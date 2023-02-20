Town defender Gabe Osho felt the decision to award a penalty against him during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Burnley just sums up the kind of luck he is having at the moment.

With 12 minutes to go, the Hatters looked on their way to a well deserved point against the runaway Championship leaders, only for Clarets substitute Vitinho to flick the ball over Tom Lockyer inside the area and then against the arm of the covering Osho.

It saw referee Jeremy Simpson award the visitors a spotkick that was easily converted by Ashley Barnes to rob the hosts of what would have been a more than deserved point.

Town defender Gabe Osho

For Osho, it was the second time in three games he has conceded a penalty, having done so when bringing down Viktor Gyokeres against Coventry a week ago.

Unfortunately for the former Reading youngster, they have proved two costly aberrations on what have been a trio of otherwise good performances from the defender, who has taken over the left-sided centre half role due to Dan Potts being absent with a knee problem, plus injuries to Cody Drameh and Alfie Doughty.

Speaking afterwards, Osho said: “I can’t really explain it, before those two penalties I don’t think I’ve given a penalty away in my professional career, now it’s happening and all coming at once.

“It's difficult, it’s really frustrating, especially as I feel like I’m playing all right, playing better.

"I just have to keep working hard and hopefully that luck will turn, and those things will stop happening and then we can go on from there.

“It does happen, I can’t beat myself up too much about it, I just have to keep going, it’s all I can do so that’s what I will do.

“It’s disappointing, for me personally, giving away the pen and as a team I thought we worked really hard.

"We went toe-to-toe with them, I thought we were better than them.

"Ethan (Horvath) didn’t have a save to make in the whole game against top of the league, that’s all you can really ask for so really disappointing.

Although the ball did strike his arm, with manager Rob Edwards admitting he felt it was a spotkick, Osho had hoped for some leniency due to the closeness of the incident, as he continued: “The way I remember was it was just flicked over someone’s head and then the guys kind of flicked it back towards me as I’m running towards him.

"I mean if my hand’s out wide then I understand, but from what I remember my hand was just literally by my side and he was about a yard away.

"It just kind of sums up what’s happening with me at the moment, but it’s all right, we’ve just got to keep trusting the process really and keep going.”

Once the decision was made, skipper Tom Lockyer was booked for his complaints to the official and to make matters worse, continued his verbal tirade following the goal, earning a second yellow in a matter of seconds to get himself needlessly sent off.

Osho added: “It was just to do with the decision, I don’t want to blame the ref too much, as it would be easy to.

"He’s going to be frustrated with that, but emotions are high, especially in a game like this when we feel like we should be winning, feel we’re getting a bit unlucky with the decisions.