Luton defender Gabe Osho has revealed the secret to his swift recovery from a knee injury that had threatened to ruin his chances of playing in the play-offs once more is all down to his mum’s home cooking.

The 24-year-old had become a major component of Town’s back three since Rob Edwards took over, as following the 1-1 draw against Coventry in early February, he started 11 league games in a row, writing himself into Luton’s history books by scoring the first goal in the famous 2-0 win over fierce rivals Watford, bringing out the crying eyes celebration too.

However, Osho was then out for five matches after suffering a problem during training, his participation in Town’s run-in halted, with doubts cast over whether he would get out there again this term.

Those fears were allayed as he got 45 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Hull City, before taking his place in the defence at Sunderland for the 2-1 first leg defeat on Saturday.

He stayed in the side last night, in what was an evening that will live long in the memory for all in attendance, as Luton overturned their single goal deficit to win 2-0 and reach Wembley thanks to the former Reading defender’s 10th minute opener and Tom Lockyer’s header

When asked what was the secret behind getting back fit well ahead of schedule, Osho said: “My mum. The first week after the injury I had to go back to hers and recover and she really helped.

“Mum’s home cooking and she slaps me on the ice machine when I can’t be bothered to do it.

Gabe Osho advances with the ball against Sunderland

"She was amazing, really supportive, all my family were to be honest.

“We have a nutritionist and we got every single thing that they said I should be eating.

"She went to the shops and bought every single thing, and made me every single thing on the list. I was having about five meals a day.

“Nothing tasted nice but it was all just getting the nutrients on board, getting everything I need to recover quicker.

“All the anti-inflammatory stuff, which is boring really, but she made sure I got it all on board and I’m thankful for her.”

Coupled with his mother’s culinary skills, Osho was also eager to praise the medical staff at the club for getting him to the point where he could not only play, but score as well.

He continued: “Then it was down to the physios and sports scientists.

“We knew it would be tough and at times it would hurt during the rehab, but there was no risk, going forwards, so we just knew that we’d push it.

“The sooner I was out there, the sooner I’d feel a bit better because it was one of those that, if you stay in and nurse it a bit too long, then it’s just going to feel a bit bad.

“We just had to get me outside and that’s what we did.

“I’m okay now. Obviously, there are going to be times when it’s a bit sore, but because I know there’s no long-term effects to it, and it’s more the fact that I’ve come back a little bit earlier, I can play through it and I feel fine.”

Having been one of a number of players who missed last season’s play-off defeat to Huddersfield, Osho hit with an injury in the 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough which ended his campaign, he had been worried the same thing would happen again this time.

Thankfully his recovery has gone according to play though, as he looks nailed on to walk out at Wembley on May 27, adding: “It was tight, really tight, when I got injured a couple of weeks ago.

"But I’ve been working really hard with the sports scientists, with the physios, literally every single day to get back.

“There was a decision to make, try and keep playing through it or take those three weeks and try and recover.

“It was tight. Initially, it was meant to be six to eight weeks, but we got it down to three and thanks to god I feel fine.

“Now we’ve got a ten-day break before the next game and I’m going to do all I can to make sure we’re on the winning team.

“To score today and for us to get to Wembley is amazing.