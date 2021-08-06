Hatters defender Osho signs a new contract

Gabe Osho has signed a new contract with Luton

Luton defender Gabe Osho has signed a new contract with the club.

The 22-year-old joined the Hatters in November 2020 as a free agent following his departure from Reading and spent last season out on loan with spells at Yeovil Town and Rochdale.

During a one-month stay with the Glovers he played four times, before heading to the Crown Oil Arena in January after making his Luton debut in the FA Cup third round win over his former Reading team-mates.

Osho impressed during his stint with the Dale, making 22 appearances and scoring his first ever senior goal against AFC Wimbledon.