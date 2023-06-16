Defender Gabe Osho was thrilled to be staying at a ‘unique' Luton after seeing his contract extended by the club recently.

The 24-year-old was one of three players to have options taken up by the Hatters following promotion to the Premier League, with Dan Potts and Elliot Thorpe also staying on too.

Town remain in discussions with Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Tom Lockyer, Amari’i Bell and Luke Berry about extending their deals, but when speaking exclusively to the Luton News, Osho, who has now played 62 times since signing on a free transfer after leaving Reading in November 2020, said: “It’s good, it’s amazing, I love the club, the fans, the supporters, the team, the staff, everyone here’s amazing.

Hatters defender Gabe Osho can't quite believe Town have won promotion to the Premier League

"It’s a really unique club and one that I want to stay at, so I was really happy to get that sorted.”

It’s fair to say though that Osho had more ups and downs than most in the campaign just gone.

He went through a tough period of being sent off twice in five appearances against Watford and Norwich, also giving away penalties in the 1-1 draw with Coventry and 1-0 defeat to Burnley.

While others might have buckled, Osho hit back by entering cult hero status with his goal against the Hornets and crying eyes celebration that followed, plus notching the opener as Sunderland were defeated 2-0 in the play-off second leg at Kenilworth Road.

It made knowing he is now a Premier League player all the more special, as Osho continued: “I would rather not have a season like that again, but the way it ended a couple of weeks ago kind of makes everything worth it.

"It’s been a tough season for many, many reasons, obviously the red cards, penalties.

“I’ve said in previous post-match interviews, red cards and penalties, I’ve never given penalties away before in my career, so for it to come that many this season was really, really difficult.

"But I feel like I have a good support system around me.

"All my team-mates, the staff were really good for me and with me during that period, so luckily I was able to repay them with a couple of goals and some good performances, and we did it as a team to go up.”

Town supporters were also more than happy to see the future of one of the stars from Town’s play-off final victory over Coventry City tied up, as the defender added: “I know in December, November, October it might not have been that way, but I understand that’s how football is.