Hatters defender revels in Robins thrashing

Doing a number over his former side Swindon Town was one of Alan Sheehan’s favourite moments of the Hatters’ promotion winning season.

The 31-year-old was at the County Ground for two spells earlier in his career between November 2009 to June 2011, making 49 appearances and scoring twice.

Sheehan was then part of the Luton side who put five past the Robins during a rampant second half display on Boxing Day, as he said: “The one I liked was actually on Boxing Day against Swindon, because I always get abused down there.

“And I have no problem saying it, when we played them at the start of the season and they beat us 3-0, because we had 10 men, that’s why they beat us.

“A lot of their players were giving it and it was great to see their faces after 70, 80 minutes, not even chasing the ball when we were 5-0 up.

“The fans that usually abuse me behind the goal, they lost their tongues, so that was one of my favourite games of the season.”

Another match that stood out for Sheehan was the 2-0 win over Barnet in late March, as he said: “Barnet at home, when we won that, as we had a few draws, I was thinking, ‘thank god for that.’”