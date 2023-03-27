Hatters defender starts as Jamaica's CONCACAF Nations League hopes are ended by Mexico draw

Luton defender Amari’i Bell won his ninth cap as Jamaica saw their CONCACAF Nations League hopes ended with a 2-2 draw against Mexico in Group A at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old was named in the starting line-up alongside Fulham’s Bobby De Cordova-Reid and DC United’s Ravel Morrison, as it was De Cordova-Reid who gave the Reggae Boyz a seventh minute lead with a wonderful strike into the top corner from 25 yards.

Orbelin Pineda's tidy finish saw the hosts on level terms, but Jamaica were back in front on 34 minutes when Ajax’s Edson Alvarez diverted a corner into his own net.

Hirving Lozano rattled the bar for Mexico, who had been at the recent World Cup in Qatar, before he made it 2-2 from the penalty spot before half time following Morrison's clumsy challenge on Henry Martin.

After the break, Wolves forward Raul Jimenez was off target for Mexico, as Diego Lainez’s curling attempt rebounded back off the crossbar, as Jamaica couldn’t find a winner.

The result means Mexico finish top of the group and qualify for the next stages, with Jamaica, who remained unbeaten, are now playing in the Gold Cup between June 16 and July 16, with the draw made next month.