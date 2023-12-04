Hatters defender suffers a setback in his attempts to return from injury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton defender Dan Potts has suffered another setback in his attempts to feature for the Hatters in the Premier League this season.

The 29-year-old was one of a handful of Town players with top flight experience at the start of the campaign, having featured twice for West Ham United when he was a youngster at Upton Park back in 2013.

However, ankle ligament damage suffered during the pre-season tour to Germany put him out for the opening three months of the campaign, while he has also undergone treatment for another injury as well during that time.

Back in training last week, Potts is now out of tomorrow’s game against Arsenal due to an issue picked up in training, although it’s unknown how long he will be missing for this time.

Speaking today, boss Rob Edwards said: “He had a little bit of a setback yesterday, so we’ll see, ask me again next week and then hopefully I’ll have a little bit more information for you, as he was doing well but just a little bit of a setback.

“(It’s frustrating) For him and for all of us. He was working really, really hard and had to have a procedure as well. He has worked ever so hard to try and get back fit, but a little bit of a setback.