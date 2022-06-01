Hatters defender targets further improvement on Town's sixth place finish in the Championship

Town defender Amari'i Bell

Luton defender Amari’i Bell is aiming to help the Hatters do even better next season after an impressive sixth place finish in the Championship last term.

Town had a magnificent campaign, as they bettered their 2020-21 points tally by 12 to end up with 75 to their name, making the play-offs, only to see hopes of reaching the Premier League ended by a 2-1 semi-final aggregate defeat against Huddersfield.

With Luton improving every year since boss Nathan Jones first took over back in January 2016, climbing from the fourth to the second tier, and turning into genuine contenders for promotion to the top flight, Bell wants to make sure that theme continues, as he told the club’s official website: “We want to improve.

"The aims and ambitions will probably be to better last season, whether that is top two, or a third or fourth placed finish.”

Bell, who signed in the summer on a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers, had a terrific season himself, playing 46 times, scoring once, the most appearances he has managed since the 2016-17 campaign when at Fleetwood.

He continued: “On a personal note, I thought it was a really good season.

“I’m not going to lie I was a bit tired towards the end, but it was good to play that many games in a season.

“I’m just hoping I can stay fit and play as many as possible next season.

“Scoring my first goal against Barnsley was nice, even when I got the assist with Eli (Elijah Adebayo) after that nice bit of play against Millwall.

"Those moments make you feel good and I just want to experience more of those.

"Playing as many games as I can, and I want to contribute more in attack with goals and assists.

"Winning my duels defensively is something I pride myself on, so those three things are key."

Town’s defeat to Huddersfield was a difficult one for Bell to get over, as the Hatters could count themselves desperately unlucky not to have been heading to Wembley instead of the Terriers, the better side in the second leg, only to see missed chances cost them dear.

Looking back though, he did eventually take away a feeling of pride from his side’s efforts, saying: “It was obviously a good season for us to get in the play-offs.

"It was amazing, disappointing it ended in that way because we believe we could have gone all the way but it’s football, it gets tough sometimes.

“It was tough after that, I felt so low, I didn’t want to watch any football or anything but when you actually take a bit of time and reflect on how the season had gone, it’s definitely something you can be proud of.”

Town were roared on by over 2,000 fans at the John Smith’s Stadium, creating a terrific atmosphere, and the Hatters following all through the campaign was something that clearly made its imprint on Bell, who added: “The fans here have been amazing all season.

"I didn’t actually expect them to be that good, they are even better than I thought.

"They are always behind us from the first to the last minute and obviously that is what you need.