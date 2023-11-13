Hatters defender thanks Luton fans for 'immense' support on his 'disappointing' return to Old Trafford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Manchester United defender Teden Mengi thanked the Town travelling fans for their ‘immense support’ during what was a ‘disappointing’ return to his former club at the weekend.

The 21-year-old had been part of the Red Devils’ academy system since joining at the age of seven, going on to captain the U18s side and also making two appearances for the first team, coming off the bench in the Europa League and Champions League.

Following loan spells at Derby County and Birmingham City, Mengi opted to move away from his boyhood club permanently in August this year, signing for the Hatters and was quickly thrust into the Premier League limelight by boss Rob Edwards after a spate of defensive injuries.

The ex-England youth international has been showing United just what they missed out on, with some terrific displays at the back for Luton, ahead of his first foray back to Old Trafford on Saturday, a fifth start in six top flight encounters.

He impressed once more at his old stomping ground, making three tackles, the joint highest for the visitors with Manchester City loanee Issa Kabore, also responsible for five clearances and one interception as well.

On the ball he was as tidy as usual, with a 81.5 percent passing success rate, as although Town left empty-handed, Victor Lindelof scoring the only goal just before the hour mark, with over 3,000 travelling fans once more giving their side a fantastic ovation after the game, Mengi tweeted: “Disappointing way to go into the break last night after putting in the fight and effort that we did.

"On a personal note it was nice to be back in Manchester and see some familiar faces.

Teden Mengi brings the ball out from the back against Manchester United - pic: Liam Smith

"Thank you to the travelling fans for the immense support once again. See you after the break."

Responding to his comment, @JM11_GEE said: “Must have been a huge game for you Teden.

"You've risen to the challenge of every game....getting better and better.

"Thank you for coming down south to Luton Town.”

@rocketman1975: “Just keep up the good work. Those results are coming.

"Fans got your back. We’re with you on this journey whatever happens.

"But pretty certain it’s going to end well.”

@JayzUtd1: “Well played teden love to see you and tahith playing regular prem football.”

@TisseraRob43997: “You and the team did the fans proud again.

"The results will improve. Keep going mate.”

@PaulSparks1964: “Enjoyed the trip to Old Trafford in spite of the result.

"Keep doing what you are doing. It is appreciated.

"On to Palace and a few more home games #COYH.”

@worldcupblues: “Keep up the good work pal.

“U have the potential to go all the way to the top and ur at a club that will never hold you back although from a selfish stand point I wanna see you become a future captain and club legend.”

@crapbearddad: “What a great player you are Teden.

"Made such a brilliant start to your career at Luton.”

@UTDJackie1122: “Keep up Teden. You will be an England international within a year.”

@BChitorera2001: “Everyone in Luton is behind you, Mengi.

"You got the faith & I've got faith in you as a Manchester United fan.

"You got Crystal Palace at home & that's where you will get first ever home win in the Premier League.”

@Messer_88: “Great player !!! United family, wishing you all the best for the season.”

@PercyCarrera7: “Great to see you grow Teden.