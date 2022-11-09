Hatters defender Tom Lockyer has been named in the Wales World Cup squad.

The 27-year-old has 14 caps to his name, but had fallen out of favour in recent months, his last appearance coming in a 0-0 friendly in Finland back in September 2021.

However, he has been selected by head coach Rob Page as part of the 26-man squad this evening that are in the same group as England, USA and Iran.

Tom Lockyer has been called up to the Wales World Cup squad - pic: Gareth Owen

Wales will begin their first World Cup tournament since 1958 in Group B against USA on Monday, November 21, before facing Iran and England.

Speaking recently, Lockyer said: “I’m playing really well at the minute, full of confidence.

"I feel good, I feel great in every game and it is really nice to be playing injury-free for once, not having to worry about all of these niggles after every game which really hampered me last season and the season before.

"It is not me who picks the squad but obviously I would love to go.”

“I’d love to go, but the decision is not in my hands.

"I don't wish injury on anyone, whatever happens, happens, I can do no more at the minute.

“I’m loving my football, playing for Luton, I’m personally having a really good season, the boys are having a good season, to help with the team, that's all I can do.

“It’s the manager's decision, but I'd love to go and it's the first time I've been fully fit in two and a half years, so I’m in a really good place.”

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City).

Defenders: Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town).

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Matthew Smith (Milton Keynes Dons), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town).