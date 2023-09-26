Hatters defender wanted more from Wolves draw but hails 'electric' atmosphere created by Town fans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town defender Amari’i Bell hailed the atmosphere as ‘electric’ during his side’s first Premier League point of the season in a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, despite it not being the outcome he was after.

The Jamaican international looked back to somewhere near his best on the day as made three dribbles from his left side centre half role, the joint seventh most in the entire division, and the same as Manchester City’s England star Phil Foden and Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus.

He also won two aerial battles, with a passing success rate of 78.4%, with one key pass, while sending over three crosses, making four tackles and two interceptions as well.

Amari'i Bell wins a header against Wolves - pic: Liam Smith

Although Bell and his team-mates dominated virtually the entire match against a side reduced to 10 men late in the first half when Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was sent off, they couldn’t claim all three points, falling behind to Pedro Neto’s solo goal, before Carlton Morris’s penalty earning them a point.

It was Rob Edwards’ side finally on the board in the top flight, as afterwards, Bell wrote on Instagram: “Great performance from everyone today.

"Not quite what we wanted but it’s positive.

"The atmosphere was electric, let’s roll on.”

Replying to him, ohwhenthehatters said: “Improvements are happening each week. We move on.”

owen_129: “A lot better team performance today.”

kingshavarduncan: “Good game baller, points in the board nonetheless.”

dukwimpaul: “Great performance.”

ashoncam: “Outstanding performance FR.”

hollie_hatter_53: “Onwards and upwards, well done all of you. We keep pushing together.”

baz.ltfc: “I thought you was class Mr Bell.”