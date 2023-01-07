Town defender Reece Burke celebrates opening the scoring against Chelsea last season

Luton defender Reece Burke wants to help the Hatters set off on another FA Cup run this season when they host Wigan Athletic in a third round clash at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The 26-year-old has two reasons for doing so, as one, he is looking to get some valuable minutes under his belt after being out for three months due to hamstring and knee injuries.

Secondly, Burke had one of his best moments in a Town shirt last term, as with Luton having made it all the way to the fifth round, they entertained Premier League giants Chelsea at Kenilworth Road.

With just two minutes gone, it was the centre half who rose highest to glance home Luke Berry’s corner and put Town in front, raising hopes of an upset on the night.

Saul Niguez levelled, before Town led again thanks to Harry Cornick’s breakaway finish putting them 2-1 up at half time.

However, the Blues’ extra quality eventually showed, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku scoring after the interval to break Luton’s resistance and ensure the visitors went through 3-2,

Now facing the Latics later today, with a 5.30pm kick-off, Burke said: “For me I can hopefully play in it and get 90 minutes.

"It’s a big one for me, another box that I need to tick off moving forward.

"Hopefully I do get some minutes and it would be nice to get a nice little run as I remember last year’s one.

“That was another good memory which I’ve got!”

After a congested Christmas period in which Town picked up nine points from a possible nine, for boss Rob Edwards, he also wants the Hatters to make progress in the competition.

Speaking after the 2-1 victory at Huddersfield Town on New Year’s Day, he said: “It’s hugely important of course.

"We get a couple of days now to breathe, everyone, I think everyone needs it.

"It’s been an intense period and now the focus really goes on to the FA Cup.

"We want to do well and that’s another difficult game against another Championship club and we want to win.

