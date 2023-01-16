Hatters defender: We shouldn't be leaving empty-handed after leading 2-0 against Albion

Dan Potts and Amari'i Bell react after West Brom draw level at Kenilworth Road

Town defender Dan Potts felt there was no way his side should have come away from Kenilworth Road empty-handed when leading 2-0 after just 10 minutes of their Championship contest against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The hosts got off to the perfect start against an opposition who had won eight from their previous nine league matches, conceding just twice in that time, Carlton Morris picking out the bottom corner from fully 30 yards with seven minutes gone.

Then, after John Swift had put a glorious chance over at the other end, a second arrived moments later courtesy of Elijah Adebayo’s thumping header from James Bree's free kick.

However, Town couldn’t maintain that advantage, Daryl Dike beating Ethan Horvath to a long ball to make it 2-1 just before the break, Jayson Molumby equalising midway through the second period after Horvath couldn’t gather a deep cross.

Conor Town then won it shortly afterwards, leading a frustrated Potts to say: “When you’re winning 2-0 at home, you shouldn't really be losing 3-2.

“I don’t care who it is, we’ve beaten top teams in this league, we’ve beaten Norwich, QPR, big names, so called big teams, but there’s no difference today.

“They’ve got good players but so have we, and when you’re 2-0 up, all be it early in the game, I think we should be coming away with something from the game.

“It was a dream start really, two-nil, probably we could have been three or four, out of sight.

"We started how we wanted to start, got a great goal with Carlton, set-piece and I thought ‘here we go.’

"Maybe we sat back and to be fair to them, they’re a good side, they came into the game and goals change games and that was the difference in the end.”

Potts didn’t subscribe to the view that Town had taken a two goal lead too early either, as he pointed to further opportunities that Luton created to move every further ahead, continuing: “After we scored the second, we still had chances to even go three, four and really put the game to bed.

"Obviously you go two nil up late in the game, you kill the game, but you can’t be doing that with 80 minutes to go.

"It was probably a bit of naivety on our part, but there’s so much in the game to go, and they had a couple of half chances as well.

"It was pretty even after we went two nil up in terms of chances and if we did get the third, we would have won it comfortably.”

Although the Baggies had large spells of the ball for the majority of the first half, carrying that on in the early stages of the second, Town appeared to be weathering the storm, and beginning to mount some attacks of their own just before Albion levelled up on 65 minutes.

Potts said: “They had good spells of possession first half and we tweaked a couple of things at half time just to nullify their stamp on the game.

"We had a couple of openings, but I don’t think we had enough, even though we were winning the game.

"We normally pride ourselves on being good on the counter attack and when teams do have a little spell of possession we can hurt them, that part maybe fizzled out a little bit.”

Once the visitors led 3-2, there was little opportunity for Luton to level as Carlos Corberban’s side showed all their experience needed to see the contest out, with Potts adding: “When you’re winning the game with 10 minutes to go, and to be fair to them they did that well.

"If we were in that position, we’d have done exactly the same thing, but we didn’t ask enough questions towards the end.

