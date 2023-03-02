Town defender Dan Potts is expected to be out for a few weeks after picking up a hamstring injury in the warm-up before Luton’s 1-0 win at Birmingham City on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has been an important and consistent part of the Hatters’ back-line this term, starting 23 of the club’s first 27 matches, often named skipper in the absence of club captain Sonny Bradley.

A knee injury then saw him miss three league games last month though as despite returning to the bench against Preston and Burnley, this latest blow means he hasn’t featured in Town’s last seven Championship outings.

Town defender Dan Potts

Discussing whether he would be available to face Swansea this weekend, manager Rob Edwards said: “It’s still not quite right yet, so he’ll probably be a couple of weeks I’d have thought.