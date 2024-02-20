Hatters defender will see a specialist to get to the bottom of his calf injury
Luton defender Mads Andersen is heading to see a specialist to try and get to the bottom of the calf injury that has kept him out of action for the last few months.
The 26-year-old has struggled to stay fit during his first season at Kenilworth Road, restricted to just eight appearances after suffering a hamstring problem during the 1-0 defeat against Spurs in October before returning to face Manchester City in December. After coming on in the 3-2 win at Sheffield United on Boxing Day and then being an unused substitute against Chelsea the following week, the Danish centre half has been absent ever since.
When asked about his immediate future, boss Rob Edwards said: “Mads has had one or two little setbacks, just finding it tough with certain areas, so he’s going to see another specialist. He was trying everything, he worked so hard, the staff have been brilliant, but he gets close and then feels it again. It’s really frustrating for everyone and we’re trying our best to get to the bottom of that calf.”
Although Luton are now without five players for their trip to league leaders Liverpool tomorrow, the Hatters boss won’t be using that as an excuse ahead of visiting Anfield having pushed Manchester United desperately close on Sunday, adding: “Locks (Tom Lockyer), (Marvelous) Nakamba, (Mads) Andersen and the two we’ve mentioned (Elijah Adebayo and Jacob Brown), so we’re missing five key ones.
"But we were missing them the other day and we competed well against Manchester United, so I won’t complain about it. Everyone’s got injuries, it’s part of the game, and that’s why we’ve got a squad we believe in.”