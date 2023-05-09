Town defensive duo Gabe Osho and Reece Burke have put themselves right in contention for the play-offs now after both came through 45 minutes against Hull City yesterday, according to boss Rob Edwards.

Osho, who had been out for a month due to a knee injury, played the first half, before making way for Burke, missing since starting the 2-0 win at Rotherham United on April 15, who came on for the second period.

The pair looked to have no problems during the contest, going about their work efficiently as Luton kept a 20th clean sheet of the campaign during a match that had nothing on it for either side.

Town defender Gabe Osho returned against Hull City

It had looked like Town would struggle for defensive options going into the play-offs, the opponents now confirmed as Sunderland, with Dan Potts also out in recent months, but as he also got through 90 minutes yesterday, Edwards now appears to have a full complement of defenders to choose from at the Stadium of Light, having rested Tom Lockyer and Amari’i Bell for the contest.

He said: “They’ve put themselves right into the mix.

"The plan was to go 45 each, they’ve worked extremely hard and I want to big up the staff and everyone involved in their rehab process.

"So well done to you guys because the turnaround time on both of their injuries is fantastic.

"A big well done to the players and staff as well, they've done great.”

Another player who got valuable minutes was Fred Onyedinma, who took over from Cody Drameh at right wingback, getting 54 minutes, his longest run-out since the 85 he managed against Sheffield United on March 11.

He almost set up one chance for Luton with a fine run on the right winning a corner and livening up what was a naturally quiet crowd, those in attendance only really coming to life in the final stages of the fixture.

Edwards continued: “I thought there were some good moments with Fred, some good moments with all the lads.

"He’s got some outstanding attributes Fred and I suppose the one thing that I’m going to keep pushing him is to keep showing that even more.

"But it was good for him to get some much-needed game time as well.”

Having made eight changes in total for the contest, also resting the likes of Carlton Morris, Marvelous Nakamba and Elijah Adebayo, Edwards was happy to get minutes into the rest of his squad and also extend the unbeaten run to 14 games.

He added: “I’d like to think we’ve got some decent players, so credit to the boys, they worked hard.

"Hull started the game well, the last 15, 20 minutes, it fizzled out to not that exciting for everyone watching and was more about the chants from the fans and what was going on elsewhere was more entertaining.