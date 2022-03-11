Hatters' defensive duo will miss Sunday's clash with QPR but Harford and co are back after catching Covid

Town skipper Sonny Bradley

Luton will be without the services of defensive duo Sonny Bradley and Gabe Osho for their home clash against QPR on Sunday.

Captain Bradley has missed the last 12 games following a minor groin operation, although was out on the pitch in midweek helping to warm the Town squad up ahead of their 1-0 win at Coventry City.

Meanwhile, Osho, who was involved at Middlesbrough on Saturday, the 10th game in 11 for Town he had started, was forced off before the break after Matt Crooks fell on him awkwardly, as he missed the Sky Blues triumph.

Giving an update on the pair, Harford said: "Sonny is on the grass now.

"Its been a long road for Sonny, he’s had that many setbacks, he’s back training now, so hopefully it won’t be long, but I can’t see it being over the next week or so.

“Sonny plays a big part at this football club, he’s our captain and he wants to be in their supporting the team and supporting the players which is very, very commendable.

"We love that, we love everyone to be part of it,

“Gabe’s got a bit of a hamstring, so he won’t be available for the weekend.

"It’s one that we’re monitoring at the moment, he had a bit of a nasty injury Gabe, but hopefully that will clear up shortly.”

It wasn’t just the pair who were missing in midweek either, but Harford and a number of the coaching staff too, leaving just Nathan Jones and Alan Sheehan to take the side at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Luton recording a 1-0 triumph.

The number two was well enough to do the Zoom pre-match press conference though and will be present this weekend, adding: “I was suffering from Covid, but I’m back fit and well thankfully.

"Myself and Paul (Hart) and Chris (Cohen) had a bit of Covid, so we’re all back in the building now.

"Everyone’s hopefully fit and well for the weekend and we'll see where we are.

"We’ve been very, very vigilant, we’ve obeyed all the orders of the Covid rules and are sticking by them, it’s been tough for a few of us over the last week or so.

"Yes, we had a lot of staff missing, the lads and Nathan did a brilliant job with Alan Sheehan and got them over the line.