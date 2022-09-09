Hatters' Development squad hit Birmingham for six while U18s put five past Gillingham

Tyrelle Newton was on target as Luton's Development squad hammered Birmingham U21s

Luton Town’s Development squad continued their fine start to the season with a 6-1 victory over Birmingham City U21s on Thursday.

Josh Allen, Tobias Braney, Daniel Idiakhoa, Tyrelle Newton, Ed McJannet and a trialist all found the net in the West Midlands to complete another successful afternoon for Paul Hart’s side.

The U18s are also in fine form, as they triumphed 5-0 over Gillingham U18s earlier in the week thanks to a brace from Darcy Moffat, plus goals from Oli Lynch, Archie Heron and Millar Matthews-Lewis.

They also played on Saturday, Zack Nelson, Jacob Vickers and Lynch on the scoresheet net in a 3-3 draw with Colchester United U18s.