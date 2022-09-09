News you can trust since 1891

Hatters' Development squad hit Birmingham for six while U18s put five past Gillingham

Fine results for Town's age-groups

By Mike Simmonds
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:23 am
Tyrelle Newton was on target as Luton's Development squad hammered Birmingham U21s
Luton Town’s Development squad continued their fine start to the season with a 6-1 victory over Birmingham City U21s on Thursday.

Josh Allen, Tobias Braney, Daniel Idiakhoa, Tyrelle Newton, Ed McJannet and a trialist all found the net in the West Midlands to complete another successful afternoon for Paul Hart’s side.

The U18s are also in fine form, as they triumphed 5-0 over Gillingham U18s earlier in the week thanks to a brace from Darcy Moffat, plus goals from Oli Lynch, Archie Heron and Millar Matthews-Lewis.

They also played on Saturday, Zack Nelson, Jacob Vickers and Lynch on the scoresheet net in a 3-3 draw with Colchester United U18s.

Town are due to visit Southend United in the Youth Alliance Cup this weekend.

