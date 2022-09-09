Hatters' Development squad hit Birmingham for six while U18s put five past Gillingham
Fine results for Town's age-groups
Luton Town’s Development squad continued their fine start to the season with a 6-1 victory over Birmingham City U21s on Thursday.
Josh Allen, Tobias Braney, Daniel Idiakhoa, Tyrelle Newton, Ed McJannet and a trialist all found the net in the West Midlands to complete another successful afternoon for Paul Hart’s side.
The U18s are also in fine form, as they triumphed 5-0 over Gillingham U18s earlier in the week thanks to a brace from Darcy Moffat, plus goals from Oli Lynch, Archie Heron and Millar Matthews-Lewis.
They also played on Saturday, Zack Nelson, Jacob Vickers and Lynch on the scoresheet net in a 3-3 draw with Colchester United U18s.
Town are due to visit Southend United in the Youth Alliance Cup this weekend.