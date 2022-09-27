Hatters' Development squad host QPR U21s at Kenilworth Road

Luton are in action at Kenilworth Road this evening

Luton Town’s Development squad are aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the season when facing QPR U21s at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The Hatters, who romped to a 9-0 win over Academy 23 last week, could well give more minutes to Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Alfie Doughty, the pair both featuring in the previous game at the Brache, Doughty on target with a low shot into the bottom corner.

Tyrelle Newton, who recently signed his first professional contract at the cub, could be involved, along with former Bowers & Pitsea forward Tobias Braney, the striker bagging four goals in the last match.