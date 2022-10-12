Hatters Development squad to host Cherries U21s

Luton's Development squad are in action at Kenilworth Road next Wednesday

Luton’s Development squad are in action at Kenilworth Road once more next week when they host Bournemouth U23s on Wednesday evening.

The young Hatters, who defeated QPR U21s 3-2 on home soil recently, Tobias Braney netting a late winner, in front of a crowd of over 450, will kick-off against the Cherries at 7pm.

A club statement said: “Tickets can be booked online or in person or by phone from the ticket office during opening hours, with tickets for unreserved seats initially in the Main Enclosure for home supporters.

“Season Card holder benefits include free entry to all Development Squad and youth team games played at Kenilworth Road, however, to assist with planning, these tickets will need to be booked before 12pm on Tuesday 18th October.”