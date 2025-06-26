Hatters drawn against Seagulls U21s in Vertu Trophy group stage
Luton Town will face Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion’s U21s in the Vertu Trophy this season after the Seagulls were drawn in the same group as them this afternoon.
Former Hatters defender Curtis Davies and ex-Reading winger Jobi McAnuff conducted the draw, with the south coast youngsters completing Town’s Southern Section Group H opponents, after League Two duo Barnet and Cambridge United had already been confirmed yesterday. The competition, which commences in early September, with dates to be confirmed in due course, is initially split into northern and southern sections, each with eight groups, as the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stages.
Vertu Trophy southern section draw – Southern Group A: Cardiff City, Exeter City, Newport County, Arsenal U21s. Southern Group B: Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham Town, Plymouth Argyle, Tottenham Hotspur U21s. Southern Group C: Northampton Town, Shrewsbury Town, Walsall, Chelsea U21s. Southern Group D: Milton Keynes Dons, Reading, Swindon Town, West Ham United U21s. Southern Group E: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Stevenage, Crystal Palace U21s. Southern Group F: Crawley Town, Leyton Orient, Peterborough United, Aston Villa U21s. Southern Group G: Colchester United, Gillingham, Wycombe Wanderers, Fulham U21s. Southern Group H: Barnet, Cambridge United, Luton Town, Brighton & Hove Albion U21s.
