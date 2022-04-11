Hatters drop to fifth in the Championship as Forest beat Birmingham

Kenilworth Road could be hosting Premier League football next term

Luton Town dropped to fifth place in the Championship following the weekend’s round of fixtures.

With the Hatters not in action until tonight when they head to fellow play-off contenders Huddersfield Town, the two teams were leapfrogged by Nottingham Forest who won their fifth consecutive clash, beating Birmingham City 2-0 on Saturday.

Keinan Davis opened the scoring after five minutes, before Steve Cooper's in-form side made sure of the points 11 minutes from time through Scott McKenna to make it 10 games unbeaten.

The victory saw Forest up to 67 points, two above Luton and one more than Huddersfield as they visit Kenilworth Road on Good Friday.

Second placed Bournemouth were held to a goalless draw at Sheffield United, which saw the Cherries move eight points ahead of Town, but more importantly, the Blades now level on points with the Hatters having played a game more.

Nathan Jones’ side have a two point advantage over seventh placed Blackburn Rovers as Tony Mowbray’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Blackpool, Sam Gallagher’s early goal cancelled out by Marvin Ekpiteta's equaliser for the Tangerines.

Middlesbrough couldn’t join Luton on 65 points though falling to a surprise 1-0 loss at home to Hull City, Keane Lewis-Potter’s goal on 74 minutes enough for victory.

Millwall kept their dreams of the play-offs alive by thrashing Barnsley 4-1, while Coventry enjoyed an excellent 3-1 win at leaders Fulham on Sunday, but QPR’s hopes of a top six place are hanging by a thread, going down 2-1 at Preston North End.