Hatters duo are in the running for monthly awards

Bloomfield and Clark nominated for prizes

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield and midfielder Jordan Clark have been nominated for the Championship Manager and Player of the Month awards for March.

The Hatters started the month with a 1-0 victory over Portsmouth, which was Bloomfield’s first success since replacing Rob Edwards at the helm in January. A 4-0 defeat at Burnley followed, Town conceding all four goals after Kal Naismith had been sent off inside the opening 20 minutes, before they then ended their six month wait for an away success, thanks to a 2-1 victory at Cardiff City.

Luton followed that with a goalless draw against Middlesbrough at Kenilworth Road, a game they created enough chances to win twice over, before making it back-to-back victories outside of Bedfordshire, triumphing 1-0 at Hull City courtesy of Alfie Jones’ own goal that made it 10 points from a possible 15 overall. Bloomfield faces competition to receive the prize from fellow relegation rivals Derby County chief John Eustace, plus Scott Parker (Burnley) and Chris Wilder (Sheffield United), who are battling it out for the second tier title.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Midfielder Clark, meanwhile, was instrumental in Luton’s upturn in form, scoring the only goal as Town defeated Pompey. He then netted a quite magnificent volley in the 2-1 success at Cardiff, drawing the Hatters’ level before Thelo Aasgaard bagged a late winner. The 31-year-old, who started every single game in the month, only coming off during the second half in the 4-0 loss at Turf Moor, is up against Sheffield United’s Tyrese Campbell, Marcus Harness, the Derby striker, and Sheffield Wednesday centre-half Michael Ihiekwe, with the winners announced on Friday.