Hatters duo are out of Seagulls clash after suffering ankle injuries in Germany

​Luton duo Jordan Clark and Dan Potts have both been ruled out of Town’s opening Premier League fixture of the season at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The ​pair picked up ankle injuries during the Hatters’ double header against Bundesliga outfit Vfl Bochum in Germany on Saturday, Clark stretchered off late in the first match, Potts substituted midway through the opening half of the second.

With Luton starting their top flight campaign at the Amex this weekend, giving an update on their progress, boss Rob Edwards said: “We’re still waiting for a few more tests on Thursday, but they won’t be fit for the next few weeks.

Town midfielder Jordan Clark is out of Saturday's' Premier League curtain-raiser at Brighton - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

"Then we’ll have to wait and see the severity, so still fingers crossed, but we’ll know more on Thursday.”

Clark and Potts join the defensive pairing of Reece Burke and Gabe Osho in having to sit out the trip to the south coast, with the timing of the injuries doubly annoying for Edwards.

He added: “It’s really frustrating.

"We’d done so well throughout pre-season and then two innocuous ones.

"It’s no-one’s fault, it’s like muscle injuries, you can always look and think why’s that happened?

"Is it a load issue? Have we worked too hard or not enough?