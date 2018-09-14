Hatters duo backed to hit the net by boss Jones

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is confident that it won't be long before strike duo James Collins and Harry Cornick are off the mark for the season.

The pair, who led the line at Doncaster last weekend, are yet to score this term, Collins' last goal coming back on April 2 against Mansfield, some 11 games ago, and Cornick’s drought extending even further, failing to net since scoring the winner in a 1-0 success over Exeter in February, a run spanning 17 appearances.

However, Jones has seen enough to believe they will be on target soon, saying: "We could do with them scoring as it means that we score more goals and have more chance of winning the game.

“They’re both getting in good positions and James had two or three, four chances the other day, Harry’s getting in good positions, but it’s maybe a confidence thing, I don’t know.

“Or maybe different kind of chance they might need, they might need something just to go in off someone or they need an easier one.

“But we’re in good form, it’s just we have to have a little tweak which we’re not getting carried away with.

"It’s not a massive overhaul, because we believe that we’re playing well, it’s just the minor things, the nitty gritty that we have to control.

"Once we do that and eradicate certain things then we’ll start seeing a more realistic points return.”

Collins is currently in his longest non-scoring spell in English football, having gone 15 games without netting while north of the border at Hibernian earlier in his career,

Striker Elliot Lee, who is Town’s leading marksman with three goals this term, backed his team-mate to come through, saying: “They (Doncaster) were big brutes the centre halves and they did all right out there.

“I'm sure it won't be long before Collo starts hitting the back of the net again.

"All strikers go through it, you get that little dry patch, but one you get one you'll be flying.”