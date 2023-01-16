Hatters duo Berry and Burke both fit as Luton boss will make changes for Latics replay

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry

Town midfielder Luke Berry is back in training ahead of tomorrow evening’s FA Cup third round replay against Wigan Athletic.

The 30-year-old, who came on at half time during the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road earlier this month, wasn’t named in the squad for Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat against West Bromwich Albion.

However, he should be available for the trip to the DW Stadium on Tuesday night, as boss Rob Edwards said: “Bez trained today which is good news.

"He was out on the grass, so I’ll have a quick catch-up with him when I’m done, but I think he was good.”

Meanwhile, defender Reece Burke, just recently back from lengthy hamstring injury, could be in line to start after he remained on the bench at the weekend, with Edwards continuing: “He is okay to go.

"He’s been progressing very well, we got an hour into him (against Wigan in the cup), and he was able to build on some of the minutes he got against Huddersfield.

"He’s been training well since then, he’s in a really good place at the moment.”

Edwards had made five changes when the two sides originally met on January 7 and following a physical clash against the Baggies on Saturday, plus travelling back to Wigan for the league match this weekend, it might well be the same tinkering from the boss.

He added: “There’ll be a couple of changes, but not many.

"There’ll be a little bit of freshness added, one or two that may be forced, but the bottom line is that we want to win the game.

