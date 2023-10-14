Hatters duo Breacker and Moss head to the Hat Factory for an Evening with…

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hatters duo Tim Breacker and David Moss will be at The Hat Factory in Luton for an Evening With… on Thursday, October 19, between 7pm-9pm.

The event is being held by author Phil Duffy, who recently wrote and published two volumes titled ‘They played for David Pleat at Luton Town’.

Moss was signed by Pleat from Swindon Town for £110,000 in May 1978 and went on to become the club’s joint seventh highest scorer, finding the net 94 times in 245 matches.

He played a vital in the Hatters winning promotion to the top flight and staying there, before heading back to the Robins in 1985.

Defender Breacker came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road under Pleat and went on to be part of the side who won the 1988 Littlewoods Cup Final when beating Arsenal 3-2.

Making 262 appearances before being sold to West Ham for £600,000, he managed just three goals, although his stunning long range effort during the Hatters’ 3-2 win at Derby County in 1990, which kept Town in the top flight, will never be forgotten.