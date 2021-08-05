Hatters duo confident Town will be an attacking threat in the Championship

Harry Cornick gets in a shot against Portsmouth recently

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is confident that boss Nathan Jones’ summer recruitment has given a huge boost to the Hatters’ firepower this term.

Last campaign, Town’s main issue was their lack of goals as despite managing to finish 12th in the Championship, they could only score 41 times from 46 league games.

Although James Collins, who has since gone to Cardiff City, reached double figures, the next highest was Elijah Adebayo, with five from his 18 appearances.

Two of the three players who managed a trio of goals have moved on in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and George Moncur, leaving Jones knowing he had to bolster his front-line.

The Town chief has done just that too, with the additions of Cameron Jerome and Admiral Muskwe, while Carlos Mendes Gomes is expected to add goals following his move from Morecambe, as is former Wycombe man Fred Onyedinma.

Looking at the squad, Mpanzu said: “We’ve got a lot of attacking firepower that the gaffer has brought in throughout the summer.

“Even if we add (more), or don’t add, I believe the firepower that we have now is a lot more dynamic.

“If I chip in and the wide men chip in and the strikers, Muskwe and CJ, hopefully we can all chip in.

“The more people that do, the easier it is for the strikers because there’s not as much pressure on them.

“Everyone’s got to make a contribution and it makes a lot of people’s jobs easier.”

Another who is charged with improving his tally of a solitary strike last term, Harry Cornick, agreed, as he said: “Defensively we were unbelievable last year, the amount of clean sheets they kept, they were unbelievable all year.

“The goals we didn’t score as many, but the amount of players now we’ve got up top is certainly going to help us.

“We’ve got so much competition that every player is going to improve off the back of that, so hopefully more goals and more clean sheets.”

When asked just how the side could go about improving their chance conversion rate, Mpanzu added: “It’s about concentration and it’s about making sure you hit the target.

“We’re always training outside with Chris (Cohen, first team coach) and shooting drills, but there’s drills on the training ground and then shooting in a match.

“Sometimes in a match you might have 500 chances and take one.

"For me, at least we are creating chances to be in that position.

"If we’re not creating chances then you’re not going to score any goals.

“I think we’re creating chances enough that, eventually, we’re going to score two or three goals hopefully every game and the conversion rate will change.