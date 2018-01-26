Hatters duo could leave on loan during the window

Luton teenage duo Akin Famewo and Frankie Musonda could leave the club on loan during the transfer window if the opportunity arises.

The pair have seen their first team action restricted to mainly Checkatrade Trophy action this season, although Famewo has played three times in the league, including a start at Chesterfield recently.

However, he was back on the bench for the 1-0 win over Morecambe last weekend, with boss Nathan Jones Jones stating it was in case he struggled against the direct approach employed by the Shrimps.

When asked if he would look for a loan move that could allow the youngsters to gain some much-needed and valuable first team experience, Jones said: “We wanted to do that a little while ago, especially with Akin.

“We had Woking in for Akin and we wanted to let him go there as they’ve got a very good structure there and it would have given him games.

“But we just picked up injuries and suspensions, so it meant that we couldn’t do it.

“We want them to continue their development, we see them as being here, so if that means playing games elsewhere then fine, it’s just about doing it at the right time.”