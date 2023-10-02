Hatters duo declared fit for Burnley as Edwards vows to manage Burke's groin problem

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hatters boss Rob Edwards has been given a selection boost ahead of tomorrow night’s Premier League clash at home to Burnley with both Tom Lockyer and Reece Burke having been declared fit.

The pair started Saturday’s 2-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park, following the half time whistle, Burke didn’t reappear for the second period, replaced by Danish centre half Mads Andersen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then with 10 minutes gone of the second period, Lockyer was also forced off having taken a blow to the face before the break, his eye starting to swell up fairly badly, Teden Mengi on for his Premier League debut.

Tom Lockyer goes off injured against Everton on Saturday - pic: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Despite the much-changed back-line, Luton still managed to secure their first three points of the season, but ahead of a home match with a winless Clarets on Tuesday night, there is every chance both will feature, as Edwards said “We’re okay, we had a couple of knocks and made two changes, were forced into a couple of changes at the weekend.

"Both Burkey and Locks have come through today so that’s good news for us.

"They’ll be okay, no fresh injury worries from the weekend, so the squad will be the squad that it was from Saturday.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burke’s stint at Luton has been blighted by injury at times, as in his first two years, he has never begun more than six league games in a row.

Saturday was his fifth successive start in the top flight this term, as Edwards knows keeping him fit will be a huge shot in the arm for the Hatters’ chances of staying up, continuing: “His groin was sore, he’s seen a few people over the last couple of days, so he’s all right.

"It’s just that groin area, but he’s seen someone this morning and got the all-clear, it’s just going to be a little bit sore.

"He trained today, no problem, so that was a big plus.

“He’s been excellent, he’s a really good player and an important player for us as well.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monitoring the former West Ham United and Hull City centre back will now be key to ensure his body can withstand a full campaign in the Premier League, with Edwards adding: “We don’t want to lose him for a period of time, so it’s just something we’re going to have to manage over the next week or so, get through to the international break and then we can get a little bit of work into him.

"What he does, he puts every ounce of it into everything, every day.

"Sometimes you want to say ‘Burkey, just be steady, slow down, just chill out a little bit and manage yourself.’

"But I’d rather be doing that and rein people in than kick them up the backside and get them to work hard.