Luton Development squad duo Josh Williams and Daniel Idiakhoa have had their loan spells extended at Hemel Hempstead Town and Hitchin Town for another month.

Full back Williams, 23, has played four times for National League South side Hemel since arriving at Vauxhall Road last month, helping the team remain unbeaten, with two wins and two draws.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A club spokesman from the Tudors said: “The club have secured a loan extension for Josh Williams from EFL side Luton Town.

"I think everyone will agree that Josh has been extremely good during the first month of his loan and we are delighted to get this extension over the line.

"Thanks to Luton Town for their assistance with this deal.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile Idiakhoa has been in impressive form at Top Field since originally signing in December, and has had his stay extended for a second time.