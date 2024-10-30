Hatters duo extend loan spells at Dulwich as Luton teenager heads to Eagles

Horlick and Lynch to remain at Champion Hill

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton goalkeeper Jameson Horlick has seen his loan extended at Isthmian League Premier Division side Dulwich Hamlet.

The 21-year-old has impressed during his time at Champion Hill since joining in September, keeping three clean sheets, as a statement on the Hamlet website said: “We're delighted to announce the loan of Jameson Horlick has been extended. Jameson made his debut in our 4-1 defeat to Bowers & Pitsea before keeping clean sheets in our victories over Dartford and Hastings United as well as our 0-0 draw with Chichester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The goalkeeper is on loan from former Premier League side Luton Town. His loan now runs until the end of November. Dillon Barnes remains out with an injury but he has stepped up his recovery in the last week.”

Jameson Horlick has extended his loan deal with Dulwich Hamlet - pic: Luton Town FC

Team-mate Oli Lynch has also had his loan extended by Hamlet boss Hakan Hayrettin, the former Luton first team coach, as the pair both started in the FA Trophy penalty shootout exit to Hashtag United on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Horlick made an outstanding save on the hour mark, but he was then beaten with 67 minutes gone, Toby Aromolaran lobbing home from just outside the box. Kreshinc Krasniqi levelled in the final minute, before the game went to penalties, as the visitors went through 5-4.

​Luton youngster Josh Odell-Bature has joined Southern League Premier Central side Bedford Town on a month’s loan. ​The 19-year-old centre half has been part of the Hatters’ academy set-up since signing as an U13, penning a new deal at Kenilworth Road last summer having been a regular for the development squad.

He was immediately named in the starting line-up to face Marlow in a friendly at the weekend, the Eagles running out 4-1 winners on home soil, also keeping his place last night for the Beds Senior Cup tie against Biggleswade Town. With the 90 minutes finishing goalless, Town triumphed on penalties, as Odell-Bature will look to keep his place when Bedford head to Bromsgrove Sporting this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre half Jack Bateson didn’t feature as Farnborough drew 1-1 with Weymouth in their National League South clash on Saturday, as Axel Piesold was named on the bench for Cliftonville’s 2-1 victory at Linfield in the Sports Direct Premiership clash at Windsor Park. Winger Dion Pereira started but Dagenham & Redbridge lost 1-0 at Oldham Athletic.