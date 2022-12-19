Luton U18s defender Claude Kayibanda

Young Luton duo Claude Kayibanda and Tyrell Giwa are eying FA Youth Cup progress as the Hatters travel to Birmingham City U18s in the FA Youth Cup third round this evening.

Town reached the quarter-finals of the competition back in 2016, when they beat Colchester United, Leyton Orient, Notts County, Oldham Athletic and Preston North End, before a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, but have been unable to get past the third round since.

The Luton youngsters, managed by former midfielder Alan McCormack, sit top of the EFL South-East Youth Alliance table, having won 13 out of 14 matches – scoring 59 goals in the process, five of which came against most recent opponents Gillingham.

Kayibanda, who joined the Hatters as an U12, can play as a central defender or midfielder, told the club’s official website: “It’s a great competition, I’m glad to be in it and involved.

"Obviously there are fans there so that’ll be great to see as many as possible but it’s about the game and not the fans.

"It’s about what we do on the pitch. I’ll just try and seize the moment.

"It is going to be a great experience for me to be involved in the FA Youth Cup.”

Meanwhile, Giwa, who can play in midfield or at right back, featuring for Hemel Hempstead and Bovingdon before joining the Luton at U12 level, added: “It’s the biggest competition I would have played in.

"I just hope we can transfer our league form to the cup and get a good result.

"I’m looking forward to it.

"If I happen to get in the starting squad, it’ll be great to see fans which is a new experience for me.”

City are in excellent form themselves too, on the back of three consecutive wins against Crewe Alexandra, Coventry City and Wigan Athletic, as they sit sixth in the U18 Professional Development League North Division.

The winner of the tie will host either Tottenham Hotspur or Queens Park Rangers, with that match to be played by Saturday, January 21.