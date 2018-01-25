Hatters duo know Hylton will be a big miss

Luton Town duo Marek Stech and Johnny Mullins know just how much of a miss it will be for their side without leading scorer Danny Hylton after he injured his hamstring against Morecambe on Saturday.

The 17-goal striker pulled up with just eight minutes gone and looks certain to be ruled out for this weekend’s trip to Grimsby along with Tuesday night’s home clash with Wycombe and possibly beyond.

Keeper Marek Stech said: “He always sets the tone of pressing and you can see his speed and power, it’s a massive blow.

“We just have to see how long that might be.

“He did the hamstring, so it could be a week or two weeks, I’m not sure. When we come in hopefully he will feel a bit better, but it’s a big blow.”

Although the injury is different to the one that kept Hylton out of the previous weekend’s trip to Chesterfield, defender Johnny Mullins believes Town have the squad to cope with his absence, adding: “We all know what Hylts brings, he sets the tempo for us and Danny Hylton’s, Danny Hylton.

“I’m gutted for him, but I thought Elliot (Lee) came on and was a real livewire.

“The sooner we can get Hylts back, the better, but we’ve got players to step in and have real quality to push us on.”