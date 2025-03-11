Hatters duo Morris and McGuinness return to face Bluebirds

Championship: Cardiff City v Luton Town

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton skipper Carlton Morris has been recalled to the Luton Town front-line as one of two changes for this evening's Championship trip to Cardiff City.

The forward, who is without a goal since December 29, that also coming in Wales at Swansea, partners Elijah Adebayo upfront, with centre half Mark McGuinness also back in, the defender making a first return to the club that the Hatters signed him from for a club record fee back in August. He replaces Kal Naismith who is suspended following his early red card at Burnley on Saturday, as Zack Nelson also drops to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts have former Luton keeper Ethan Horvath between the posts, and discussing the challenge ahead, defender Amari’i Bell said: “It’s a chance to put things right and get some points on the board. It’s another game in quick succession which is beautiful as we don’t have a lot of time to dwell on what’s happened (at Burnley).

Carlton Morris is back in the Luton side against Cardiff this evening - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"We need to put it behind us and move on which I know we’re going to do anyway, so we’ll obviously go out there and give it our all to get a good result. It’s a massive game, make no doubt about it, The 10 games that we have to play, every game is a pressuring moment and we have to thrive on those occasions. That hopefully will bring the best out of us, so it’s another opportunity and a great one.

Bluebirds: Ethan Horvath, Will Fish, Dimitrious Goutas, Aaron Ramsey (C), Callum O'Dowda, Calum Chambers, Alex Robertson, Yousef Salech, Rubin Colwill, Will Alves, Perry Ng. Subs: Matt Turner, Jesper Daland, Sivert Mannsverk, Chris Willock, Joel Pagan, Isaak Davies, Cian Ashford, Callum Robinson, Yakou Meite.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Christ Makosso, Mark McGuinness, Amari’i Bell, Izzy Jones, Liam Walsh, Jordan Clark, Thelo Aasgaard, Alfie Doughty, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris. Subs: Tim Krul, Mads Andersen, Millenic Alli, Lamine Fanne, Jacob Brown, Lasse Nordas, Josh Bowler, Zack Nelson, Reece Burke. Referee: Andy Davies.