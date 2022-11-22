Hatters duo remain on the bench as Bale's late penalty earns Wales a draw with USA in the World Cup

Luton duo Tom Lockyer and Ethan Horvath were both unused substitutes as Wales and USA played out a 1-1 draw in their World Cup Group B clash in Qatar last night.

It was America who dominated the first half, taking the lead through Timothy Weah’s clinical finish when clean through on keeper Wayne Hennessy.

However, an inspired half time substitute by Welsh boss Rob Page saw Bournemouth forward Kieffer Moore come on for Fulham’s Dan James as his side improved dramatically in the second period.

Gareth Bale scores from the spot as Wales drew 1-1 with USA yesterday

They drew level with eight minutes to go as Gareth Bale was fouled in the area by Walker Zimmerman and got up to slam home the resulting penalty.

Late on, former Hatters midfielder Joe Morrell came on for the final moments, but another ex-Town player, Cameron Carter-Vickers, stayed on the bench for the States.

The two countries are now one point, behind England, who hammered Iran 6-2 earlier in the day.