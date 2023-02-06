Hatters duo ruled out of FA Cup trip to Mariners as are quartet of new boys

Dan Potts is out of Town's trip to Grimsby tomorrow night

Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed that both Dan Potts and Henri Lansbury won’t be in contention to feature in Town’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Grimsby Town tomorrow evening.

The Hatters head to Blundell Park for their second crack at going through to the fifth round where they would come up against Premier League side Southampton, currently managed by former Town chief Nathan Jones.

However, they will do so without Potts, who has failed to recover from his knee problem, or Lansbury, as he continues to recover from a thigh injury that has kept him out since October.

Edwards said: “Pottsy will be the one that was out from the weekend that will still be out.

"He’s progressing well, shouldn’t be too much longer and we’re hoping to get him back involved for the games next week. Coventry might be too soon for him, we will see.

“It’s still a bit too soon for H too.

"He’s not far off at all, but it’s only been less than a week of proper full training with the squad.

"We’re dead keen to get him back of course, but we’ve got to make sure that we do things right.

"He’s doing well, doing really well, but we don’t want to then push him and he breaks down and that won’t be the case.

"We’ll make sure we get it right.”

Luton won’t be able to use any of their transfer window signings, with Cody Drameh, Jack Walton and Joe Taylor all cup-tied, while the latter two, like Aston Villa loanee Marvelous Nakamba, weren’t signed before the first match took place.

Admiral Muskwe is also cup-tied after featuring for Fleetwood Town, so Edwards knows he will have to use his squad, adding: “It is everyone that was available for the first game.

"It’s like the last round when we had the replay with Wigan, so if they were eligible for the first game against Grimsby then you are, if you weren’t eligible, then you’re not.

"Saturday is the first time I had to leave people out of the squad who are fit.

"There is real competition now, we can have nine subs, we have some people that were involved on Saturday that are ineligible.

"There will be changes to the overall squad, no doubt, because there has to be.

"Real competition though and that is what you want at this stage.