Hatters earn an historic first ever Premier League victory by beating Everton

A stunning performance full of heart and desire saw Luton earn their first Premier League win of the season with a quite brilliant 2-1 victory at Everton this afternoon.

First half goals from Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris gave the visitors a 2-0 lead, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back before the break.

However, Town then defended superbly for the second period, restricting their hosts to little if any shots on target, as the expected Toffees storm never quite materialised, the Hatters able to keep their opponents out on their way to a sensational three points.

Carlton Morris volleys home to make it 2-0 to Luton - pic: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Town made one change to the side who got their first point on the board last weekend, with Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu replacing the injured Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Looking to build on back-to-back victories, Everton made a strong start, going on close on three minutes, Issa Kabore's loose clearance hitting Dwight McNeil, the winger letting the ball bounce up and then volleying inches wide of the target from 20 yards.

Thomas Kaminski had to be alert to gather Calvert-Lewin's header, the England forward easily outjumping Town's back-line, but Luton weren't without their own moments in the opening 10 minutes.

Marvelous Nakamba sent a snapshot over the top and then a slick move saw Doughty's cross deflected behind for a corner that Jordan Pickford claimed.

Everton always looked the more likely though, a counter attacking move seeing James Garner looking to bend the ball inside the far post, only to see his radar awry.

They should have led on 11 minutes, Idrissa Gueye gifted all the time and space in the world to pick his spot, thankfully for Luton, it proved to be in the stands.

Still Everton pressed, Amadou Onana the latest to try his luck after a nifty backheel in the area, only to once more miss the target when trying for a precision finish.

Despite being on the back foot, Town still created chances when they got forward, particularly on the left, Doughty winning a corner and then picking out the unmarked Lockyer, who got too much on his header.

With corners looking the most likely avenue for Luton to get their noses in front, they did just that on 24 minutes as another terrific delivery by Doughty was met by Morris, cannoning his header against the bar.

It bounced down to Ashley Young on the line and as he went to clear, Lockyer slid in to deflect the ball into the net and put the visitors ahead in a Premier League game for the first time.

Calvert-Lewin then nodded a decent chance wide as Everton looked to hit back, but Town were in dreamland on 31 minutes, moving 2-0 in front.

Doughty's free kick beat the Toffees defence as Morris peeled away at the back post to connect with a quite brilliant half volley that scorched beyond Pickford and into the bottom corner to double the visitors lead, sending the away end into bedlam.

Somehow Everton didn't halve the deficit moments later as McNeil's pinpoint cross picked out the completely unmarked Garner who had stolen in, but he directed his header against the bar as Luton breathed a huge sigh of relief.

The hosts did have one back though on 41 minutes when Kaminski made a terrific save from a close-range header, but Calvert-Lewin was able to turn the ball over the line and after a VAR check that went on for an eternity, the goal was given.

Luton made one change at the break, Mads Andersen on for Reece Burke, as Ogbene then went close, simply charging forward and eventually getting into a shooting position, his effort deflecting behind.

Town's defence was then forced into another alteration on 56 minutes, as Lockyer was forced off, recent signing Teden Mengi coming on for his Premier League debut.

Luton thought they had restored their two goal lead on 63 minutes, Doughty picking out Brown whose header back was nodded in by Morris, but the flag was raised as Brown had unfortunately just strayed into an offside position.

Everton threw on Beto and the £26m forward might have drawn his side level on 75 minutes, again unmarked in the area, but like the rest of his team-mates, squandered the opportunity.

As time ticked away, to a man, Luton dug in, as they prevented Sean Dyche’s side from creating any real moments of alarm until Calvert-Lewin whistled a low shot in the side-netting.

Seven minutes of extra time came and went, as the Hatters held on for a famous victory, their first on the road in the top flight since winning 2-1 at Aston Villa in March 1991.

Toffees: Jordan Pickford, James Tarkowski (C), Dwight McNeil (Arnaut Danjuma 83), Amadou Onana, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure (Beto 60), Ashley Young (Nathan Patterson 78), Vitali Mykolenko, Idrissa Gueye (Jack Harrison 46), Jarrad Braithwaite, James Garner.

Subs not used: Joao Virginia, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Youssef Chermiti, Lewis Dobbin.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kabore, Reece Burke (Mads Andersen 46), Tom Lockyer (C Teden Mengi 56), Amari’i Bell, Alfie Doughty (Cauley Woodrow 83), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Jacob Brown, Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris (Elijah Adebayo 78) .

Subs not used: Tim Krul, Luke Berry, Tahith Chong, Joe Johnson, Ryan Giles.

Booked: Kabore 66.