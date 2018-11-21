Hatters ease past Rovers in Beds Senior Cup

Luton Town reached the second round of the Bedfordshire Senior Cup after a 3-1 win at Evo-Stik Division One Central side Kempston Rovers last night.

The Hatters picked a youthful side for the first round clash, although goalkeeper Harry Isted had a run-out.

It was the Town stopper, who made his full senior debut in the Checkatrade Trophy recently, called into action first, making two fantastic saves from Aaron King’s low drive and Alfie Powell’s header.

He could do little to prevent the Walnut Boys taking the lead though, King finding space in the area and slotting into the bottom corner.

With half-time looming, Jake Peck got the visitors back on level terms when he bent a free kick over the wall and into the bottom corner.

U16 player Coree Wilson was inroduced just after the hour mark for Josh Kalonda and he gave Luton the lead moments later.

Drew Richardson slipped the ball down the right for Connor Tomlinson to pick out the run of Wilson, and the midfielder made no mistake, finding the net from close range.

The hosts very nearly found an equaliser with four minutes of normal time to play when Isted got down smartly to keep out Sam Johnson’s effort from just inside the box, before King glanced wide from an inswinging corner.

Luton killed off the game with a goal in injury time, as Josh Neufville cut in from the left and teed up Tomlinson. who managed to add Town’s third at the second attempt.

Afterwards, Tomlinson tweeted: “Good win last night & nice to get my 16th goal this season.”

While Peck added: “Good win against a physical team; finally back on the scoresheet.

The result means Hatters will travel to SSML Premier side Arlesey Town in the second round of the competition.

Hatters: Harry Isted, Avan Jones, Corey Panter, Toby Byron, Dequane Wilson-Braithwaite (Matt Moloney 33), Sam Beckwith, Drew Richardson, Jake Peck, Connor Tomlinson, Josh Neufville, Josh Kalonda (Coree Wilson 61).

Subs not used: James Holden, Josh Boorn.

Attendance: 126.

The U18s were beaten 2-0 at runaway leaders Northampton Town U18 in their EFL Youth Alliance clash on Saturday.

The Hatters visit Stevenage U18s this weekend.