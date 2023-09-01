Hatters end deadline day by signing Belgian international Lokonga on loan from Arsenal

Luton have made their 12th signing of the transfer window by bringing in Belgium international Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan from Arsenal.

The 23-year-old will be looking to add to his 34 Premier League appearances that he made with the Gunners and Crystal Palace, who he played for on loan last season.

He was at Kenilworth Road this evening to watch the 2-1 defeat to West Ham United, as Town boss Rob Edwards said: “It’s an exciting signing.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has joined Luton on loan - pic: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"He comes with lots of Premier League experience and has brilliant pedigree.

"I met him and had a really good chat, he’s hungry and wants to play football.

“He knows and understands what we are about, he believes that he can help us and I think it’s a really good fit.

“Another player for our squad who has Premier League quality, we’ll get him now for two weeks during the international break for him to bed in and I’m excited to have him.

“He’s a midfielder who really looks after the ball, he gives us stability to play in a double pivot if needed, but he can also run on and play as a number eight.