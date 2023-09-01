News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Hatters end deadline day by signing Belgian international Lokonga on loan from Arsenal

Midfielder agrees loan move to Kenilworth Road
By Mike Simmonds
Published 1st Sep 2023, 23:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 23:52 BST

Luton have made their 12th signing of the transfer window by bringing in Belgium international Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan from Arsenal.

The 23-year-old will be looking to add to his 34 Premier League appearances that he made with the Gunners and Crystal Palace, who he played for on loan last season.

He was at Kenilworth Road this evening to watch the 2-1 defeat to West Ham United, as Town boss Rob Edwards said: “It’s an exciting signing.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has joined Luton on loan - pic: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty ImagesAlbert Sambi Lokonga has joined Luton on loan - pic: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Albert Sambi Lokonga has joined Luton on loan - pic: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Most Popular

"He comes with lots of Premier League experience and has brilliant pedigree.

"I met him and had a really good chat, he’s hungry and wants to play football.

“He knows and understands what we are about, he believes that he can help us and I think it’s a really good fit.

“Another player for our squad who has Premier League quality, we’ll get him now for two weeks during the international break for him to bed in and I’m excited to have him.

“He’s a midfielder who really looks after the ball, he gives us stability to play in a double pivot if needed, but he can also run on and play as a number eight.

“He’ll give us more control in the middle of the pitch during certain moments of games, but he’s someone who hopefully we can help develop as well.”

Related topics:LutonBelgiumPremier LeagueArsenal