Hatters end home shirt sponsorship with JB Developments due to 'ongoing contractual breaches'

Luton are looking for a new home shirt sponsor

Luton have announced they have ended their home shirt sponsorship with JB Developments due to 'ongoing contractual breaches'.

The Luton-based construction and development company have been one of the club's main partners since July 2020, but that agreement has now been terminated, leaving the Hatters searching for a replacement.

A statement on the club's official website said: "Regrettably, Luton Town Football Club wishes to advise that it will cease to be sponsored by JB Developments with immediate effect.

"JB Developments, a Luton-based construction and development company, was appointed as one of the club’s main partners in July 2020.

"However, due to difficulties JB has experienced in recent times which has led to various ongoing contractual breaches, the club has regrettably made an unavoidable decision to terminate this relationship.

"This is a deeply regrettable position the club has been placed in and as such Luton Town wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"The club can confirm that its shirt sponsorship arrangements for both the second and third shirts with Ryebridge and Star Platforms are safely and happily intact."

Meanwhile, Hatters commercial director Chris Bell, said: “It’s really disappointing we couldn’t carry on with JB Developments, and it’s more than inconvenient for all to be forced to change sponsorship mid-season.

"We’ve made all attempts to work with JB Developments over recent months to reach a resolution, but we now have no option but to move on.