Hatters express their 'extreme disappointment' with Capital & Regional's application for a Judicial Review over Newlands Park

Luton Town have released a statement expressing their 'extreme disappointment' with Mall owners Capital & Regional after they formally applied for a Judicial Review into the club's plans for a mixed use scheme at Newlands Park this afternoon.

The Hatters were given the green light by Luton Borough council in March for the development, which is essential to help finance a new stadium at Power Court.

However, C&R had threatened to apply for a JR if the council didn't overturn their decision, a threat they have now carried out, with LBC revealing the papers had been received today.

Hitting back at the Mall owners on their official website, the club said: "Luton Town Football Club and 2020 Developments express extreme disappointment at discovering that there has been a claim to the High Court for a Judicial Review upon Luton Council’s decision to grant planning permission for Newlands Park.

"The claim by Capital & Regional does not come as a surprise given their track record of opposing our plans and, we believe, their claims have no merit whatsoever.

"Indeed, it has always been our view that Capital & Regional have opposed and continue to oppose our plans on commercial factors rather than factors of public interest.

"Naturally, their decision to make such a claim will lead to delays to the regeneration of Luton and will not only incur significant costs to our own business affecting our operational expenditure but also to Luton Council, which will be funded by the local taxpayer.

"This action also goes against the interests of the community, of which over 10,000 supported our applications in writing at the committee meeting earlier this year, after which the approval was not called in by The Secretary of State.

"It will now be the community who will see further delays to the significant private investment brought about by the delivery of Newlands Park, which will lead to the substantial positive economic impact on the area being frustrated.

"2020 Developments will now support the Council in their vigorous defence of the challenge."