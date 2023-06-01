Luton have confirmed they have extended the contracts of two of their play-off winners, Gabe Osho and Dan Potts, as well as young midfielder Elliot Thorpe.

Osho, 24, who signed after leaving in November 2020, started against Coventry City at Wembley, his 35th outing of the season, as he also scored three goals, including crucial attempts against Watford and Sunderland.

The ex-Reading youngster has featured 62 times in total after having loan spells with Yeovil and Rochdale earlier in his Town career.

Town defender Gabe Osho is staying with Luton

Fellow defender Potts, 29 played 28 times last term, as he came off the bench in the closing stages of extra time in the play-off final on Saturday, scoring the sixth penalty as Town triumphed 6-5 on spotkicks to reach the Premier League.

He has now been with the club since May 2015 when Luton were in League Two, having won three promotions during his eight years in Bedfordshire.

Meanwhile, Thorpe, 22, who moved to Kenilworth Road after being released by Spurs in September 2021, played five times last term, after a loan spell with Burton Albion in which he was involved in seven games.

