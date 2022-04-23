Hatters fail to cement play-off place after being held at home by Blackpool

Elijah Adebayo opens the scoring for Luton against Blackpool

Luton couldn't edge over the line to virtually assure themselves of a place in the Championship play-offs after being held by a plucky Blackpool at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

A point wasn't the worst result for the Hatters against a visiting side who impressed throughout, playing with the freedom that comes with securing their second tier status a number of weeks ago.

Town might have even grabbed all three in stoppage time, sub Admiral Muskwe tapping home, but the goal was disallowed due to a foul in the build-up by Elijah Adebayo.

Luton made four changes to the side from the 1-0 victory at Cardiff last weekend, with Harry Isted making his full debut for the club almost five years after signing, with James Shea out as expected due to the knee injury suffered in Wales.

That meant that development keeper Jameson Horlick was named on the bench, a definite gamble by boss Nathan Jones, with the teenager having never been involved in a first team match-day squad before.

James Bree, Reece Burke and Fred Onyedinma all missed out as well, with Peter Kioso, Sonny Bradley and Harry Cornick coming in, Cameron Jerome fit enough to return to the bench as well.

Hatters got off to the perfect start, ahead on just two minutes, when Adebayo escaped on the right and beat James Husband, before his deflected cross-shot caught keeper Chris Maxwell out and nestled in the corner, despite Amari'i Bell's attempt to get the final touch.

Although behind and with a poor record on their travels in recent months, the visitors didn't let their heads drop, having the better of the opening stages, Keshi Anderson's volley skewing wide, before a long throw caused confusion, Gary Madine prodding wide.

Isted certainly showed he wasn't fazed by the occasion, tipping away one cross, before making a superb stretching claim from another that looked like it was dipping into the net.

Luton looked to weather the pressure they were under and might even have had a second, Kal Naismith lifting the ball back in following a free kick and Harry Cornick's fierce half-volley drawing a decent parry from Maxwell.

With half an hour gone, Town should have increased their lead with almost a carbon copy of Easter Monday's winner at Cardiff, Robert Snodgrass sending over a wonderful first time cross but this time, the unmarked Cornick was unable to keep his header down.

The visitors', who were now posing less of a threat, tried their luck from range again, former Barton Rovers forward Anderson firing into the stands .

Just prior to the break, it looked like Luton's injury curse would strike again, Bradley holding the back of his leg after a routine header to Isted, hobbling gingerly and looking like he would be withdrawn at the break.

The skipper soldiered on though, out once more after the break, and despite looking like he still wasn't totally comfortable with the injury, bravely continued.

Blackpool did get the goal their overall play deserved on 55 minutes, CJ Hamilton getting the better of Bell, Potts making the unnecessary decision to slide in, the Tangerines attacker needing very little invitation to go to ground himself for a penalty that Madine drilled beyond Isted.

As they had done in the first half, Blackpool continued to look the more cohesive side, Madine's 20-yard snapshot easy for Isted.

Town then finally took off Bradley who was continuing to look troubled, Admiral Muskwe on, and his first touch almost resulted in a goal, Maxwell pawing away from close range.

Anderson might have done much better when sending a free kick over, before Adebayo had calls for a penalty himself, dragged down by Callum Connolly, nothing doing from referee John Brooks on this occasion.

Hamilton got it all wrong when cutting inside Kioso, slicing out for a throw, before the Town defender had a go himself, a horrible connection seeing the shot dribble tamely through to Maxwell.

With Cameron Jerome on in the closing stages, the forward almost got a winner with four minutes left, rising superbly to meet yet another brilliant cross from the increasingly influential Snodgrass, only to power wide.

In stoppage time, Luton thought they had won it when Adebayo raced on to Henri Lansbury's quick free kick and Muskwe who scored.

Unluckily for him though, his team-mate, who also worryingly hobbled away following the incident and didn’t reappear for the final seconds, was adjudged to have fouled defender Richard Keogh before delivering the assist, meaning Town added just one and not three points to their overall tally.

Hatters: Harry Isted, Peter Kioso, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley (C Admiral Muskwe 66), Dan Potts (Henri Lansbury 76), Amari'i Bell, Kal Naismith, Robert Snodgrass, Allan Campbell, Harry Cornick (Cameron Jerome 81), Elijah Adebayo.

Subs not used: Jameson Horlick, Danny Hylton, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Elliot Thorpe.

Tangerines: Chris Maxwell (C), Callum Connolly, James Husband, Keshi Anderson, Kenny Dougall, Gary Madine, Marvin Ekpiteta, CJ Hamilton, Richard Keogh, Charlie Kirk (Josh Bowler 69), Jake Beesley (Shayne Lavery 76).

Subs not used: Jerry Yates, Stuart Moore, Matty Virtue, Luke Garbutt, Jordan Thorniley.

Bookings: Dougall 19, Hamilton 68, Madine 90, Lavery 90.

Referee: John Brooks.