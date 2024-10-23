Carlton Morris is challenged by Dennis Cirkin during Luton's 2-1 defeat to Sunderland - pic: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Championship: Luton Town 1 Sunderland 2

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton weren't able to capitalise on the momentum garnered from beating Watford at the weekend as were beaten by top of the table Sunderland this evening, although it was a thoroughly undeserved loss for Rob Edwards' side.

The Hatters had by far the better of proceedings, producing yet another front-footed performance to warm the cockles of those in attendance, but sadly on this occasion, they came up against a defence who were willing to whatever it takes to clear their lines, and an attack that was clinical, two of their three shots on target in the second half hitting the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town made just one change from the side who unceremoniously thumped their arch-enemies on Saturday, Daiki Hashioka in for his first start since May, Reece Burke missing out due to a groin injury. There was some good news for boss Edwards though, as the other trio who were withdrawn, Tom Krauß, Tom Holmes and Tahith Chong, all kept their places, although Town's injury situation was displayed by teenager Benedict Benagr's inclusion on the bench.

The worry was that it would be a case of after the Lord Mayor's show for the Hatters and those fears were justified early on, Alan Browne easily beating Jordan Clark's sliding challenge in the area and cutting the ball back for an unmarked Dan Neil whose blast was touched over by Thomas Kaminski. Romaine Mundle then escaped on the opposite flank, his cross half-cleared, Browne's ambitious backheel blocked by Kaminski at close quarters.

Town though soon clocked on to the task, getting their press on, as with Chong, Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo leading it, allowing Clark and Krauß to pick the seconds up, they began to bounce off their fans, culminating in Victor Moses' cross controlled by Morris who swivelled and shot narrowly wide. Sunderland weren't without their threats though as a mistake by Hashioka allowed the Black Cats to break, Jobe Bellingham in space to shoot goalwards, Clark deflecting it narrowly wide.

Luton, as they had in their play-off semi-final victory back in May 2023, started to squeeze their opponents from corners, as the Black Cats just couldn't get out, Mark McGuinness's looping header forcing Anthony Patterson to tip over the bar, while Morris's attempt cannoned off a covering defender and bounced over via the woodwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patterson tried to come out and claim to relieve the pressure, only ending up cleaning out his own player, with Krauß's strike also deflected wide on the half hour mark, as the only criticism that could be be thrown at the Hatters was that their increasing dominance hadn't resulted in the deadlock being broken.

Town thought they had done just that on the stroke of half time though as yet another set-piece was swung in by Doughty, Hashioka flicking on and Morris tucking home at the far post, only for the flag to go up and chalk the goal out for offside. Replays show that he was clearly onside, but unfortunately Clark was standing in an offside position and potentially interfering with play, which is what the official must have spotted.

After the break, Luton maintained their aggression, the excellent Tom Holmes forcing an error which was taken on by Clark and once his shot was charged down, the midfielder dinked over a terrific cross that was met by Adebayo, tipped over by a flying Patterson. However, Town did pay the price not taking their chances on 53 minutes, as a poor touch from Chong was seized upon by Chris Rigg, who managed to slalom his way into a shooting position, and although the angle was against him, slammed under the body of Kaminski.

Boosted by the opener, the Black Cats now had far more of a swagger about them than at any time in the first period, Dennis Cirkin forward to have a crack, Kaminski making a sharp parry. Luton weren't behind for long though, 10 minutes in fact, as Alfie Doughty swung a free kick in, Morris evaded his markers at the back post to volley the ball back and there was Adebayo to head home from a few yards out to end his 13 match goal drought, netting for the first time since he scored against Everton in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly for the Hatters, they couldn't remain on level terms for any length of time, as with Chong trying to run the ball into opposition territory, he lost possession on the half-way line, as the visitors quickly switched the ball out to the left. There it was picked up by Mundle who had already given notice of his individual flair, showing that it was no fluke, by cutting inside both Moses and Clark, bending the ball into the far corner.

Edwards rang the changes, with Jacob Brown and Zack Nelson on for Chong and Adebayo, the attacker eager to get involved, winning possession and finding Doughty to his left, his blast too central, Patterson able to block. Krauß saw an effort charged over from just outside the box as Moses had a crack from even further out, which was always rising.

Corners, as they had all game, were still causing problems for the visitors, another one seeing Holmes get too much on his left-footer, sending it into the stands. As Luton committed men forward, ex-Hatter Aaron Connolly looked like he was about to add a third when sent clean through in the final minute, but Doughty appeared out of nowhere to make a terrific crunching challenge and keep Town in the game.

They almost capitalised in the five minutes of stoppage time that were extended due to Patterson's theatrics, as Clark couldn't volley home, claiming his shirt was being pulled. There were even louder screams for a spotkick in the dying seconds, as with birthday boy Kaminski up, the ball appeared to connect with the hand of a Black Cats player inside the area, but referee Tom Nield waved the appeals away, as Town were somehow left empty-handed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Victor Moses, Daiki Hashioka (Joe Taylor 90), Mark McGuinness, Tom Holmes, Alfie Doughty, Tom Krauß (Cauley Woodrow 81), Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong (Zack Nelson 70), Carlton Morris ©, Elijah Adebayo (Jacob Brown 70). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Joe Johnson, Benedict Benagr.

Black Cats: Anthony Patterson, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil ©, Jobe Bellingham, Alan Browne, Chris Rigg (Leo Hjelde 90), Luke O'Nien, Romaine Mundle (Patrick Roberts 81), Wilson Isidor (Aaron Connolly 67), Chris Mepham, Trai Hume. Subs not used: Simon Moore, Nazariy Rusyn, Adil Aouciche, Milan Aleksic, Tom Watson, Zak Johnson. Referee: Tom Nield. Booked: Rigg 29, Patterson 73, Holmes 90, Morris 90, Bellingham 90, O'Nien 90. Attendance: 11,332 (1,252 Black Cats).