Hatters fans agree with club's stance not to force Town's players to have Covid-19 vaccination

Luton won't force their players to have the Covid-19 vaccination

Luton Town fans are behind the club's decision not to force their players to have the Covid-19 vaccine despite the country finding itself in Plan B restrictions over the festive period.

Hatters chief Nathan Jones admitted yesterday that although some of his squad are double jabbed, they wouldn't be made to get vaccinated by anyone at the club, insisting it was the 'individual's choice'He said: “That’s a private matter and it's about the individual, not just about what we would like as a club.

“It’s the individual’s choice, we can’t force anyone to do that, it’s a lifestyle choice."

A poll run on the Luton News Twitter page saw almost 650 people vote, with 68.7% agreeing it was the right stance for the club to make.

In response to the poll, @KevinSCrowe said: "I don’t think we should be forced to have vaccinations, although it’s madness not to have it given the alternative for all our lives.

"But I would question whether it’s a “lifestyle choice”.

"It’s to ensure our national health infrastructure can survive. It’s not a new tattoo.

@Daveachino: "Yes, shouldn’t be forced but should lay on education from the team doc or a virologist for them to understand the science.

@StretfordHatter: "They can have a choice to be vaccinated or not, but they can also have a choice as to whether they want to play in the team & keep their team members & their families safe.

@mutleyltfc: "It does seem a bit of a phenomena that professional sportspeople are refusing the vaccine, where others their own age have accepted it.

"There is a perception that some sportspeople feel 'invulnerable' as many are, obviously, very fit, usually quite young adults.

"Also that locker banter/pressure has led to increased scepticism and belief in anti-vax scare stories from unreliable sources."

@dave_trill82: "Nobody should be forced into having any vaccine let alone players who are young fit & healthy & who are at more risk getting the vaccine than if they don't.

"100% right decision by @LutonTown. The at risk are the overweight & obese, not young fit professional sports people."

@sjdhatters: "Absolutely. No one should be forced and I run a Care Home."

@EarlsJohn: "Given how long some of the squad (eg Pearson) were out with long Covid, imo it seems strange to be so controlling over fine margins, but not over something so simple.

"Why control how players eat and sleep, but not whether they get extra protection from a virus that - even if asymptomatic - instantly puts them out for at least two matches?

@OhWhenTheTown: "NJ knows."

@ajfkosovo: "Absolutely right."

@Maasseeeyy: "Love this."